Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Raised to SEK 90 at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a SEK 60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

