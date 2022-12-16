Telsey Advisory Group Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

