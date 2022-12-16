Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradyne Stock Down 6.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

TER opened at $88.52 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

