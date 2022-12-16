Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

Insider Activity

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

