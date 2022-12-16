Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

