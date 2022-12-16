The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,378.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $149,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

