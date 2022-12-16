The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
