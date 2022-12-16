The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $14.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

