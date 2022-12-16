The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $72.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 36.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Oracle by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

