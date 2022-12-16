The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,446,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,625,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 3,958,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 499,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,395,574 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

