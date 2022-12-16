The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $327.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.57 and its 200-day moving average is $296.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

