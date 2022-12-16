The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

HD opened at $327.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.25. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.