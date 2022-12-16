The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,812 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

