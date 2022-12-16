The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.