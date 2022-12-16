The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.