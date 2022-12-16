ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 15.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ThredUp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ThredUp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

