ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.27.
Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
ThredUp Trading Down 12.5 %
NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $13.95.
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
