Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TITN. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of TITN opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $875.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

