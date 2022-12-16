TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,413 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of TotalEnergies worth $91,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TTE stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

