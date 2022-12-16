Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,339.00, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

