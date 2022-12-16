Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

COOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,286,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 600,289 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 115,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $351.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

