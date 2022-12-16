Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.51. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.