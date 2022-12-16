Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $33.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.51. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

