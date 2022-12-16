UBS Group Begins Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

