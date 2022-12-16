UBS Group Begins Coverage on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock.
Gevo Trading Down 1.0 %
Gevo stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $35,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.