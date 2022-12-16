UBS Group Begins Coverage on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo Trading Down 1.0 %

Gevo stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,562 shares in the company, valued at $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth $35,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.