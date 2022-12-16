UBS Group Begins Coverage on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Up 1.1 %

GPRE opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 460,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 114,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.