UBS Group Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

