UBS Group Trims American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Target Price to $270.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.31.
American Tower Price Performance
AMT opened at $218.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.