UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $933.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,330 shares of company stock worth $51,929 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 258,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 45.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 681,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

