Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

