USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Eric D. Long Sells 23,039 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.61. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -874.96%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $14,012,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

