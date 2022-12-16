Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Valeo Price Performance

Valeo stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

