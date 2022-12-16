Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

