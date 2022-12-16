Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

