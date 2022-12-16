Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 46.4% in November

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1,416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 245,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 124,020 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.5%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

