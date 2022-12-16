Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

