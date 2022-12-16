Vonage (NYSE:VG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99.
About Vonage
Further Reading
