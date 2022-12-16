Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $203.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

