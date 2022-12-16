Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

WBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of WBX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Wallbox by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

