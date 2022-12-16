Wells Fargo & Company Increases California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target to $63.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWT. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

CWT stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,644 shares of company stock valued at $161,034. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 776,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,132,000 after buying an additional 163,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 828.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 129,191 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 6,846.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 124,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

