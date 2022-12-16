Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $29.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of CUZ opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 198,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

