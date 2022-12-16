Wells Fargo & Company Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $99.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

