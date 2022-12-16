Wells Fargo & Company Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $427,256,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.