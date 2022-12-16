WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get WW International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,921 shares in the company, valued at $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Trading Down 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in WW International by 145.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in WW International by 308.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in WW International by 84.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW opened at $3.67 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. WW International had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.