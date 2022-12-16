Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $155.00 at Robert W. Baird

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.26.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

