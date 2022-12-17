10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.5 %

10x Genomics stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $154.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.