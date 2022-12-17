2,194 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

