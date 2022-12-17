2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $13.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
2U Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of TWOU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $557.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U
About 2U
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2U (TWOU)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.