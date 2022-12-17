2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $13.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TWOU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $557.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

About 2U

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

