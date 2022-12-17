5,181 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 317,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.