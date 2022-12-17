5,883 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $133.60 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

