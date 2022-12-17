9,913 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

