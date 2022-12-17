AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16,120.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,707,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.